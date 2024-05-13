iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.66.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1421 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

