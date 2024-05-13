Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 165.8% in April

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.06. Inpex has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.