GateToken Market Cap Hits $748.36 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $8.03 or 0.00012830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $748.36 million and $4.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,222,510 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,222,510.45334378 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.90005464 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,520,692.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

