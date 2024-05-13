Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance
Shares of FNCH opened at $2.01 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finch Therapeutics Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks That Suddenly Drew in Options Traders
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.