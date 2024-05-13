Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

Shares of FNCH opened at $2.01 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FNCH Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

