Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,537,700 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the April 15th total of 1,318,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.7 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

About Fibra UNO

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.