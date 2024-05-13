Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,537,700 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the April 15th total of 1,318,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.7 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.
About Fibra UNO
