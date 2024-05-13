Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FMN opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.
Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 446,787 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.
About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
