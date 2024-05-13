Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:EDN opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDN

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.