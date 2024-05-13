DigiByte Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $199.73 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,569.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.00703900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00130691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00216441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,006,119,140 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

