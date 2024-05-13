Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $414.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.51. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

