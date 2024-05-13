Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,123,000 after acquiring an additional 297,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

