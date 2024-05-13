Crestone Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

