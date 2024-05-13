Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cango Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $1.57 on Monday. Cango has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.