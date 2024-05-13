Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 24.9% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $33,336.25 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013784 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

