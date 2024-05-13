AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $13.24 on Monday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $20.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $576.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

