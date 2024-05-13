ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 89.3% in April

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $49.46 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.3185 dividend. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

