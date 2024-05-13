Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Up 152.9% in April

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Agape ATP has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 125.96% and a negative net margin of 147.31%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.