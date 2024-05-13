Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 0.9 %
Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Suddenly Drew in Options Traders
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.