Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 0.9 %

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

