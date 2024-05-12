Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $174.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.92. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

