William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 3.87. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $20,420,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

