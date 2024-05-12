Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4,616.10 ($57.99) and last traded at GBX 4,400 ($55.28), with a volume of 7190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($55.15).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,212.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,881.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,741.06. The company has a market cap of £19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,606.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

