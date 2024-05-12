Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 935,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 471,082 shares.The stock last traded at $36.22 and had previously closed at $37.97.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.