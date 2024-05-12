Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.03. 5,129,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 9,484,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

