Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.41, but opened at $87.06. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trex shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 390,265 shares traded.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.
Trex Stock Down 6.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
