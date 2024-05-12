Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.