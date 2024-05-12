TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 213,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 215,569 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.36.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

