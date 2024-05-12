TD Cowen Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX opened at $3.31 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.57% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

