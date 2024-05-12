Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 212,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 149,225 call options.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.5 %

TSM stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

