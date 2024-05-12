Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.66, but opened at $83.24. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Synaptics shares last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 171,661 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

