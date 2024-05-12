Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 122,701 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the average volume of 64,951 call options.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Trading Down 0.3 %
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.