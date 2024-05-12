SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.46 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $878.36 and a 200-day moving average of $665.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

