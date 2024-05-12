Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$61.00. The stock traded as high as C$58.51 and last traded at C$57.58, with a volume of 18943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.39.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday.

Sprott Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.87.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

