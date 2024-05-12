Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter.

TSE SMT opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,433 shares of company stock worth $263,839. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

