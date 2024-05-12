Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.12. 5,439,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,990,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

