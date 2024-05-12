SEA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 50,717 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 20% compared to the average daily volume of 42,158 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of SE stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.46 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

