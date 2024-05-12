Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

LEU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 207.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

