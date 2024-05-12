Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

