Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

