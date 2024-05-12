Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 782,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,762,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

O has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

