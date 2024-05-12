Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2024 earnings at $19.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $280.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.18. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

