Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Reliance, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $19.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $293.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $31,966,978 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Reliance in the third quarter worth about $8,173,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

