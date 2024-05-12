Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Cut by Analyst

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.65. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

In other Neuronetics news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $70,711.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $70,711.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,371 shares of company stock valued at $399,574. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,834 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

