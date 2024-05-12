Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

