Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday.

MNKD stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MannKind by 25.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 625,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

