Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,713,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $715.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
