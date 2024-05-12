Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,713,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $715.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.