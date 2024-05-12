Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

