Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $41,169.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,709,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 40,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,472 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

MHI stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

