OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.41. OmniAb shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 137,696 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OABI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at $931,193.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in OmniAb by 306.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the fourth quarter worth $2,950,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OmniAb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 80,906 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $548.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

