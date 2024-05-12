Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $122,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.69. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.90 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.