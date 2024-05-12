Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 965.7 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

NFPDF opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

