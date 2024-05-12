NET Power (NPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPWR opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. NET Power has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on NET Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

